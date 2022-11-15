Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Davante Moore – Columbia
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Robert Mattson – Laurens
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Resisting arrest
-Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner
Roger Knight – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Shane Parker – Gray Court
-Fugitive from justice warrant
-Unlawful communication
-Unlawful communication
George Fleming – Laurens
-Failure to stop for a blue light
Michael Walker – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
