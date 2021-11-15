Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnny Bullington – Laurens
-Unlawful communication
Russell Vanscyoc - Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Steven Graham Jr. - Gray Court
-Driving vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions
