Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christopher Miller – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Pamela Cates – Waterloo
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Christopher Davis - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
