Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daphane Mims – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Keyshadd Rooks – Clinton
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
Chad Teasley – Clinton
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
-Forgery, value less than $10,000
-Financial identity fraud or identity fraud
-Financial Transaction Card Forgery
Roger Griffin – Laurens
-Unlawful communication
Brandon Turner – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Charles Howard – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Driving under suspension
-Reckless driving
-Driving under suspension
-Violation of terms of probation
-Grand larceny
Pertavion Adams – Waterloo
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
