Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Charles Magwood – Laurens

-Possession of marijuana

-Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony

Jordan Whitley – Greenville

-Criminal sexual conduct, third degree

Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton

-Larceny of bicycles, value less than $2,000

-Arson, third degree

-Domestic violence, first degree

Haley Johnson – Cross Hill

-Driving under suspension

Joseph Hagman – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 