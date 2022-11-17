Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Charles Magwood – Laurens
-Possession of marijuana
-Possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
Jordan Whitley – Greenville
-Criminal sexual conduct, third degree
Nicholous Gulledge – Clinton
-Larceny of bicycles, value less than $2,000
-Arson, third degree
-Domestic violence, first degree
Haley Johnson – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension
Joseph Hagman – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.