Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shain Grant – Waterloo
-Reckless Driving
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
-Leaving the scene of accident involving unattended vehicle
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Tomika Jones – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Timothy Lawson – Clinton
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Arcadio Hernandez - Laurens
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Quinton Rainey - Clinton
-Entry on another's land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
