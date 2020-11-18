Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Titus Davis – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Valencia Price - Clinton
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
