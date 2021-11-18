Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joel Edwards – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Roger Hunter – Laurens
-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored
Austin Pavelzik – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Andrea Russ - Gray Court
-Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Anthonio Warren - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
