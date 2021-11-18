Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Joel Edwards – Laurens

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

 

Roger Hunter – Laurens

-Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

 

Austin Pavelzik – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Andrea Russ - Gray Court

-Failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc.

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Anthonio Warren - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 