Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Tammy Piche – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Aimee Walker – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation
-Driving under suspension
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
Stephen Rhodes – Joanna
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Tonya Chapman – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Malicious injury to personal property
Antuion Young – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
