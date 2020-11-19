Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Gregory Cullen – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Charles James III – Clinton
-Safecracking
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Charles Jones – Cross Hill
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 2nd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 3rd and subsequent
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Possess adulterants intended to defeat drug or alcohol test - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Wesley Jones - Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Stephanie Kimball - Ware Shoals
-Shoplifting, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
