Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Daniel Barker – Gray Court

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

-Bail/Failure to appear after release for a Misdemeanor

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Kaci Govera – Greenwood

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner

Haley Poole – Laurens

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

Robert Harris – Clinton

-Unlawful communication

Tommy Etters – Laurens

-Violation of terms of probation

 