Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daniel Barker – Gray Court
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Bail/Failure to appear after release for a Misdemeanor
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Kaci Govera – Greenwood
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
-Contraband, possession by prisoner, furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner
Haley Poole – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Robert Harris – Clinton
-Unlawful communication
Tommy Etters – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
