Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Robert Epting Jr. – Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Angel Mccullough – Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
William Whatley – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Juan Tomas-Nicholas - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.