Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Robert Epting Jr. – Laurens

-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

 

Angel Mccullough – Clinton

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

William Whatley – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Juan Tomas-Nicholas - Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 