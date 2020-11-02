Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Azell Robinson – Clinton
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Steven Fiddie - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
Phillip Tollison - Laurens
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
-Misconduct in office, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense
-Voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films, 1st offense
Veronica Tripp - Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
