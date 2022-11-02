Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Daquavious James – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Jalyn Miller – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Cassandra Thompson – Clinton

-Possession of cocaine

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child

James O’Shields – Laurens

-Assault and battery, first degree

James Whitmire – Fountain Inn

-Driving under suspension

Tommy Harris – Laurens

-Trespassing

 