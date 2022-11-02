Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:55:01 AM Sunset: 05:28:03 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 13 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.