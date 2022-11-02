Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Daquavious James – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Jalyn Miller – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Cassandra Thompson – Clinton
-Possession of cocaine
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
James O’Shields – Laurens
-Assault and battery, first degree
James Whitmire – Fountain Inn
-Driving under suspension
Tommy Harris – Laurens
-Trespassing
