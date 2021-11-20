Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Travis Mahon - Gray Court
-Domestic violence, high and aggravated in nature
Ralph Wrenn - Ware Shoals
-Contempt of Magistrate's Court
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Tarus Young - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
