Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Covington – Laurens
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Carson Norton – Laurens
-Violation of terms of probation
Russell Ivester – Clinton
-Violation of terms of probation
Christopher Lear – Clinton
-Contempt of court
Bryan Broughton – Gray Court
-Failure to stop for a blue light
