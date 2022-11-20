Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Joseph Covington – Laurens

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

Carson Norton – Laurens

-Violation of terms of probation

Russell Ivester – Clinton

-Violation of terms of probation

Christopher Lear – Clinton

-Contempt of court

Bryan Broughton – Gray Court

-Failure to stop for a blue light

 