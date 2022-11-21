Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Timothy Corteville – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Cheryl Ross – Enoree

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Amanda Houser – Laurens

-DUAC, .16 or more, 1st offense

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

Roger Knight – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Resisting Arrest

Ranarda Foster – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Glenn Ammons – Laurens

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

David Miller – Laurens

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Logan Cox-Avery – Clinton

-Carrying weapons on school property

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 