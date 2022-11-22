Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shirley Howell – Cross Hill
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Edna Foster – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Drevan James – Cross Hill
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Jermaya Dendy – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Tyler Bennett – Clinton
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Resisting Arrest
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Brian Knox – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Samantha Thurmond – Gray Court
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.