Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Shirley Howell – Cross Hill

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

Edna Foster – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Drevan James – Cross Hill

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

Jermaya Dendy – Clinton

-Public disorderly conduct

Tyler Bennett – Clinton

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals

-Resisting Arrest

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Brian Knox – Clinton

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

Samantha Thurmond – Gray Court

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Unlawful carrying of pistol

 