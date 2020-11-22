Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Malcolm Moses – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Eboni Rice – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Gabriel Lyons – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Rafael Priestley - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Nathaniel Smith - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
