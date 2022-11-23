Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Harrvey Hernandez – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Possession of more than one drivers license
Joseph Mundy – Laurens
-Burglary
