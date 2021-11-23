Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Matthew Henderson – Ware Shoals
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Travis Hilley – Ware Shoals
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Quantavious Mims - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
-Trafficking in MDMA or ecstasy 100 dosage units or more, but less than 500 dosage units or the equivalent, 1st offense
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
Alfred Taylor Jr. - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.