Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Antonio Mejia – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
Billy Roberts - Clinton
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Garcia Robinson - Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Brooke Evon - Gray Court
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Tyler Mccarson - Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
-Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Bobby Thompson - Gray Court
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
