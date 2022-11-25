Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Harriette Gattis
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense;
-Disregarding a traffic signal
Michael Head
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
