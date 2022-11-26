Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joyce Wesley
-Contempt of family court by adult
Gavin Dutton
-Involuntary manslaughter
-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Quindarvius Butler
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
