Arrest Report for November 26

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jamarcus Tribble - Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, .10 but less than .16, 1st Offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Possession of fifteen dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, 1st offense
