Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Dallas Dodgen – Waterloo
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Austin Pavelzik - Clinton
-Stalking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.