Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carrington Douglas – Laurens
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Jasper Kilgore – Gray Court
-Trespassing
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Shalisa Tribble – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
Randy Leopard – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
