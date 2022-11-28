Today

Generally sunny. High 66F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Thunder possible. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.