Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Richard Lee Jr. – Laurens

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

Michael Oshields - Laurens

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Richard Worthy - Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 