Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Johnny Bullington – Laurens
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less
Onika Kerber - Laurens
-Computer Crime Act, value $1000 or less, Third degree - 1st offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Matthew McCraw - Cross Hill
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Brandi Waldrop Medina - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
