Arrest Report for November 29

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Donald Anthony – Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
-Shoplifting Value $2000 or less
