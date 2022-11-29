Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alicia Russell – West Columbia
-Driving under suspension
Kenneth Reeder – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Catanelous Craig – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 1st offense
-Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
-Child passenger restraint system Article violation
-Reckless Driving
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
