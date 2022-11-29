Today

Showers early will become a steadier rain overnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Showers early will become a steadier rain overnight with a rumble of thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Thunder is possible early. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.