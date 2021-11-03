Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shimeek Gaskins – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Public disorderly conduct
Jeremy James – Ware Shoals
-Contempt of Family Court by child
Sean Vick – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
