Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Allen Mathis – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Hit and run, att. vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage
-Striking fixtures on or adjacent to highway - failure to report
Patricia Merchant - Clinton
-Shoplifting
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.