Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Marvin Bagwell – Greenville
-Financial identity fraud
Tricer Byrd – Fountain Inn
-Public disorderly conduct
Mark Clark – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
-Public disorderly conduct
