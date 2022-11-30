Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kristin King Van Loan – Laurens
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Amy Tucker – Clinton
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Jamie Kernells – Clinton
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Receiving goods, represented as stolen, value $2,000 or less
