Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shannon Elrod – Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Jordan Mars - Mountville
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Kidnapping
William Wilson - Laurens
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.