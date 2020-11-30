Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Shannon Elrod – Laurens

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Jordan Mars - Mountville

-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree

-Kidnapping

 

William Wilson - Laurens

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

 