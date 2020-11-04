Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Phillip Copeland – Clinton
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Derious Cromer – Laurens
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Transport alcohol in motor vehicle with seal broken
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Valencia Price – Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
