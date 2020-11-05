Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Timothy Boyter – Joanna
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Sasha Sims – Clinton
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Larry Hallback – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Daphane Mims - Gray Court
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Corynthian Rice - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tony Sherfield Sr. - Clinton
-Violation of court order of protection
