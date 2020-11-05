Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Timothy Boyter – Joanna

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Sasha Sims – Clinton

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Larry Hallback – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Daphane Mims - Gray Court

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

 

Corynthian Rice - Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

 

Tony Sherfield Sr. - Clinton

-Violation of court order of protection

 