Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brett Smith – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Harley Hurley – Cross Hill
-possession of cocaine, 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.