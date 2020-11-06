Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Corneilus Evans – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

 

Claude Goodjoin – Gray Court

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

 

Shannon Martin – Laurens

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense

-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 3rd or sub. offense

 

Stanley Reeder III - Clinton

-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

-Attempted Murder

-1st Degree Harassment