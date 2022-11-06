Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

David Sweat – Clinton

-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less

Jerree Brown – Greenwood

-Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Juan Barcenas – Laurens

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 