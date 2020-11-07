Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Cooper Ferguson – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Aaron Fortescue – Waterloo

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

 

Stanley Reeder – Clinton

-Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

-Attempted Murder

-1st Degree Harassment

 

Seth Brown - Gray Court

-Shoplifting

-Shoplifting

-Shoplifting

-Shoplifting

-Shoplifting

 

Katlin Holder - Laurens

-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

-Shoplifting