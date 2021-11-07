Arrest Report for November 7

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Austin Doolittle – Laurens
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
-Unlawful transportation / possession of nonferrous metals in vehicle, 1st offense
