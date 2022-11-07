Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jonathan Binns – Laurens
-Possession of less than one gram of meth
Jamie Barksdale – Laurens
-Contempt of court
-Contempt of court
-Contempt of court
Sevvy Boston – Laurens
-Contempt of family court by adult
Alex Hightower – Waterloo
-Driving under the influence, less than .10
-Driving under suspension
Judith Murphy – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
Justin Long – Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Driving without a license
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
Karon Hill – Gray Court
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
