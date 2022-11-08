Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Daniel Flad – Enoree

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

Travis Anthony – Fountain Inn

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

-Assault and battery, third degree

Rayhem Clark – Greenwood

-Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Devan Levister – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

Marcus Walker – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g

Heather Wymer – Clinton

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

Cassandra Thompson – Clinton

-Violation of terms of probation

 