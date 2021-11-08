Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals

-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

-Assault & Battery 3rd degree

 

Willie Brewster – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

 