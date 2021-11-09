Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Roger Willis – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Alexis Barnett – Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
Robert Derrick Jr. - Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Allen Pulley - Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.