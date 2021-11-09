Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Roger Willis – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

 

Alexis Barnett – Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

 

Robert Derrick Jr. - Ware Shoals

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 

Allen Pulley - Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

 