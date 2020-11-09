Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nathan Hudgens – Ware Shoals
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Sierra Braswell - Gray Court
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
Larry Davenport - Clinton
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 10 g or more, but less than 28 g - 1st offense
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
Stephanie Kimball - Ware Shoals
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
