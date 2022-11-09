Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alyssa Williams – Pomaria
-Giving false information to law enforcement
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II
-Driving under suspension
Glenn Ammons – Laurens
-Contempt of family court by adult
Hazel Williams – Greenwood
-Driving under suspension
