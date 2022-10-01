Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Brian Carroll – Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
Crystal Gerald – Laurens
-Failure to surrender driver's license, registration
Audrey Bowie – Cross Hill
-Possession of dangerous animal
Tyrez Young – Laurens
-Resisting arrest
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d.
-Possession of cocaine
